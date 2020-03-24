Axa Has $545.64 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Axa boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axa owned about 0.47% of Linde worth $545,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after buying an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Linde by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after acquiring an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

LIN opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.29. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

