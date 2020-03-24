Axa Purchases 247,815 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247,815 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in AT&T were worth $107,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

