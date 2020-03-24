Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 983,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 188,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 698,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

