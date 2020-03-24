Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $69,689.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.