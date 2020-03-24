B. Riley Cuts Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $85.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.90% from the stock’s current price.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

NYSE ARCH opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $503.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

