B. Riley Cuts CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Price Target to $9.00

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

CCR stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

