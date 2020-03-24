B. Riley Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $8.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Aegis raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,421 shares of company stock valued at $144,420. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

