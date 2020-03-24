B. Riley Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $19.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 252.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 921.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 290,279 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 783,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 269,054 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,399,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

