B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

FDUS opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidus Investment news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward H. Ross bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

