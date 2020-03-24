B. Riley Trims Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Target Price to $7.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 278.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,787,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.