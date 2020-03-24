Baader Bank Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €56.00 Price Target

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.33 ($67.83).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of ETR:CCAP traded up €2.90 ($3.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.40 ($29.53). The stock had a trading volume of 149,367 shares. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.70 and its 200-day moving average is €34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.