BaaSid Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.38 million and $41,106.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

