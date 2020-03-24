BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -3.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 596.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.50 ($9.25).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.