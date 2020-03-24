Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.