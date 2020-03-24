Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,484 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of ITW opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

