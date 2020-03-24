Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of EPAM Systems worth $78,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of EPAM opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.