Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $68,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

