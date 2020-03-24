Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $55.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $55,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

