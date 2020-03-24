Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $62.36 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $62,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NYSE KO opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

