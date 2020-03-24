Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,794 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $53,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

