Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,974 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Graco worth $53,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

