Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,920 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SYSCO worth $51,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

