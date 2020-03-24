Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,531 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Insulet worth $55,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 798.89 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

