Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 184,413 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,413 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Veeva Systems worth $45,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $96,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,326.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

