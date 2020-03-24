Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,138 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $56,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

ZTS opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

