Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,868 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of RealPage worth $48,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in RealPage by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $3,370,775.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

