Banano Reaches Market Cap of $341,129.23 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $341,129.23 and $2,838.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,427,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,489,586 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

