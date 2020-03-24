Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Shares Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,741 shares during the period. Banco Macro accounts for about 9.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 4.03% of Banco Macro worth $97,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMA traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,428. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

