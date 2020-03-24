Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Lamb Weston worth $83,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

