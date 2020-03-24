Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of Sensata Technologies worth $78,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE ST opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

