Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.36 Million Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 565,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Noble Energy worth $70,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,092,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after buying an additional 85,096 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 3,878.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 416,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

Shares of NBL opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

