Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.62 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.99% of Five Below worth $70,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.58. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

