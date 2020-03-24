Bank of America Corp DE Has $73.22 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of AmerisourceBergen worth $73,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

