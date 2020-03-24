Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 704,713 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of BorgWarner worth $69,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

