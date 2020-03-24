Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.44% of Fanhua worth $75,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fanhua by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Fanhua stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. Fanhua Inc has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 87.41%.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

