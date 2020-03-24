Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,234,826 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,234,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.40% of Wix.Com worth $85,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Wix.Com stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

