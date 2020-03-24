Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,995 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Omnicom Group worth $79,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

OMC stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

