Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.06% of Ciena worth $69,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,222,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

