Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,726. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $340.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,560 shares of company stock valued at $510,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

