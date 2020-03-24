Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been trending extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bank of Montreal’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

BMO stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. 1,907,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,763. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

