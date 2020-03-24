Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

News coverage about Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$99.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.42.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,990. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.09%.

In other news, Director Ron Farmer acquired 2,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Philip Orsino acquired 13,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,501,000. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736 over the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

