Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 196,331 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $136,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.10.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

