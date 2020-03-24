Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 830,781 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $144,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

