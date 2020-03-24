Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 892,024 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of LKQ worth $138,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,382,000 after acquiring an additional 316,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

