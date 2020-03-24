Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Raymond James worth $144,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.45. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

