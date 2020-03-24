Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $138,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

