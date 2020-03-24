Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Alliant Energy worth $139,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

