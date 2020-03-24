Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Ameren worth $126,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Shares of AEE opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

