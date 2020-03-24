Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Whirlpool worth $142,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

