Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $129.31 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $129,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.